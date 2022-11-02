Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 162.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 98.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ebang International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 540,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

