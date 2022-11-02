eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

eBay has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

eBay Stock Down 4.4 %

EBAY traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,136. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 601,522 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $14,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

