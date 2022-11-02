eCash (XEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.03 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. eCash has a market cap of $725.12 million and $9.03 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,534.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00560776 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00229930 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00049741 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,214,235,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
