EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
EchoStar Stock Performance
Shares of SATS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 302,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EchoStar
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.