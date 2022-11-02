EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. 302,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

