Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.