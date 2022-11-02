Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 1st (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Edible Garden’s (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 1st. Edible Garden had issued 2,930,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $14,650,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Edible Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Edible Garden alerts:

Edible Garden Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EDBL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 83,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,357. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.