Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $60,433,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,010,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after buying an additional 346,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

EW opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

