Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.20 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $58.20 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,900,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

