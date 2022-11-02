eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH remained flat at $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,755. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHTH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 598,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 154,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

