Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

