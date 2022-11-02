Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
