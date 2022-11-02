Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.11-3.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.65-7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,760. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.