Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $61,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $356.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

