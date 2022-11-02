Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $61,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $356.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,212. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.67.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.