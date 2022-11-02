Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

