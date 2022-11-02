Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.93

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at $17,375,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

