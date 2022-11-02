EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 968,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. 373,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.