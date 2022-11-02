Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 9th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

