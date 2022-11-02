Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

