Emerson Electric Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

