Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 444,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.