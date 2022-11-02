Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 28,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 8,024,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,611. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

