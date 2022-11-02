Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $10.72 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $259,824.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00087860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,950,054 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

