Eneti (NETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eneti by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

