Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Tops $90,745.23

Enigma (ENG) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Enigma has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $90,745.23 and approximately $94,422.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.54 or 0.31161181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.