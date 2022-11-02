EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.22

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 22671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,182,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

