Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$970.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-$0.80 EPS.

Entegris Trading Down 11.9 %

Entegris stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. 41,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,708. Entegris has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 389,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.