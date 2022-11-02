Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38. Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.25-$6.45 EPS.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. 18,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 175.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.