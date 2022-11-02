enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 6,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of enVVeno Medical

In other enVVeno Medical news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $128,393.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in enVVeno Medical by 60.0% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

