EOS (EOS) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $178.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006899 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004812 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004290 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,779,442 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

