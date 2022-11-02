ePlus (PLUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ePlus by 517.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ePlus by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 113.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

