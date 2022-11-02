ePlus (PLUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ePlus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About ePlus
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.