Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Stock Down 5.3 %

LON EPWN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.82). 298,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.01. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.54 million and a PE ratio of 755.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.