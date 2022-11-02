EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,890,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,093. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

