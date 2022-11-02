Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MYR Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for MYR Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.78 on Monday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,821. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

