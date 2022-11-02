Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Shares of ENPH opened at $299.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average of $233.67. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

