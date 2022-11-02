Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,104,736 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

