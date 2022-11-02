Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 1,578,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,817. Equity Residential has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

