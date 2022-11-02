Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 7.8 %

ERO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 98,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.