ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Update

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 957,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 217,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,281. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ESAB by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

