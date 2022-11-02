Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock worth $33,920 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

