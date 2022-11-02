Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.32 or 0.00117566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $387.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,687.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022512 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00296055 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00726550 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00569565 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00230343 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00250661 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,726,989 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
