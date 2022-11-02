Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.43. 2,997,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.73.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

