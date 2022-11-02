Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.23 and last traded at $93.46. Approximately 70,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,965,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.
Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
