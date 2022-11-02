Euler (EUL) Price Hits $7.77 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $77.15 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00038573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

