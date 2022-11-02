Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of EB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 534,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.52.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
