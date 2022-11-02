Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Eventbrite Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 534,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 17.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Eventbrite by 529.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

