Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 33,658 shares of company stock worth $246,026 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

