Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EXEL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3,235.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

