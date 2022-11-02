Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

