Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exelon were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. 57,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

