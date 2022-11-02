Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. 2,480,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,777 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

