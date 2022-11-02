F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.55

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 112751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In related news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

