Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 289,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,350. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 137,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

